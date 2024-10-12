Now open: Renovated trail at Sanlando Park

Altamonte Springs, Fla. — If exercise or getting some fresh air are part of your weekend plans, here’s an idea.

You can take a walk on a new trail in Seminole County.

Crews recently finished renovations to the loop trail at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.

Officials said the old dirt trail fell victim to erosion and regular stormwater runoff.

But on the newly paved trail, pedestrians and cyclists can travel through shaded areas between Sanlando Park and the Seminole County Softball Complex.

Sanlando Park new trail County officials cut the ribbon on the renovated trail on Sept. 30. (WFTV staff)

The one-mile trail is also ADA-accessible,

The county said the improvements were funded by the One Cent Infrastructure Sales Tax, or penny sales tax.

Seminole County officials officials cut the ribbon on the trail on Sept. 30.

