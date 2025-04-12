Lake County Police shoot Clermont Man in late-night disturbance

ALEK COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Clermont man was shot by a Lake County deputy early Saturday morning after a series of disturbing incidents in a residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight on April 12, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person.

The individual was described as standing in the roadway, yelling at passing vehicles. A second call reported the same person pounding on a resident’s door.

At approximately 12:16 a.m., deputies encountered the man, later identified as Eric Escobar.

According to the sheriff’s office, Escobar refused to comply with commands to show his hands. As deputies attempted to communicate with him, Escobar produced a handgun, causing one deputy to fire his service weapon.

Escobar was pronounced deceased at the scene. No deputies or residents were injured during the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting. Further details have not been released at this time.

