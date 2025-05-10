Traffic Advisory: Sumter County ramps at C.R. 470 and State Road 48 to close overnight

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists are advised that the Florida Department of Transportation is closing I-75 ramps at night for overhead sign work.

The southbound I-75 exit ramps to State Road 48 and Sumter County Road (C.R.) 470 will be closed overnight on Tuesday, May 13.

The ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6 a.m.

Sumter County overnight ram closures Motorists are advised that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing nighttime Interstate 75 (I-75) ramp closures to allow crews to perform overhead sign work. (Florida Department of Transportation/Florida Department of Transportation)

Additionally, the northbound I-75 exit ramp to C.R. 470 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, May 14.

During the southbound exit ramp closures on May 13, motorists on southbound I-75 wanting to access C.R. 470 should take exit 329 to S.R. 44. Then, they will turn right onto S.R. 44 and left onto CR. 470.

Once crews finish on the C.R. 470 exit ramp, they will close the S.R. 48 ramp overnight. Southbound motorists on I-75 wanting S.R. 48 should take exit 321 to C.R. 470. From there, they will turn left onto C.R. 470, right onto U.S. 301, and head south to S.R. 48.

On May 14, motorists heading northbound on I-75 wishing to access C.R. 470 will need to take exit 314 to S.R. 48. From there, motorists will turn right and head east on S.R. 48, turn left and head northbound on U.S. 301 and proceed to C.R. 470.

Construction schedules may change because of weather or other unexpected events.

