Affordable wedding attire available at Goodwill’s ‘Something Blue’ event

CLERMONT, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will host a two-day bridal showcase called “Something Blue” at its Clermont store on May 30 and May 31.

The event aims to make wedding attire and specialty items more affordable for couples managing tighter budgets.

The showcase, located at 1855 S. Grand Highway in Clermont, Fla., will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.

This initiative addresses the rising costs of weddings by offering a budget-friendly shopping opportunity.

Brides-to-be, grooms, and members of the wedding party are invited to shop for a variety of items. Gowns will be available, many priced under $100. The selection also includes tuxedos, suits, shoes, and accessories.

To meet a growing demand, Goodwill encourages Central Floridians to donate their “something old” items. These donations allow other couples to reuse the items and create new memories.

The funds generated from donations and purchases at Goodwill support the nonprofit’s services.

These services include hands-on job training and employment assistance. Individuals can visit www.GoodwillCFL.org to find their nearest Goodwill donation location.

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