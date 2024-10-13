No one fights alone: Orlando VA to walk for breast cancer awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local veterans and other community members will put their best foot forward to support breast cancer awareness.

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host an event and walk on Oct. 18.

The VA will support those affected and those celebrating their journey.

A series of events will also be held in October to raise awareness of early detection and provide resources for veterans and their families.

See the list below:

On Friday, Oct. 18, the Orlando VA Medical Center will host a tabling event from 10 a.m. to noon in the first-floor hallway near the canteen. At 12:15 p.m., an awareness walk will follow at the flagpole in front of the medical center.

Friday, Oct. 25, the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an awareness walk at noon.

Friday, Oct. 25, the Daytona VA clinic will host a tabling event from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and a walk from noon - 1 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Deltona VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an awareness walk at noon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Kissimmee VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 8:30 a.m. to noon, followed by an awareness walk.

