‘I feel beautiful again’: Kissimmee artist offers free tattoos to breast cancer survivors

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and data from the Florida Health Department shows all counties in Central Florida have high or very high breast cancer rates.

Thankfully, when diagnosed in the early stages, the survival rate is also very high, but many survivors are left with scars from the treatment, which takes a toll on their self-esteem.

“The breast is so important for the woman. That represents the woman,” said Vânia Madalozzo, a breast cancer survivor. “My first cancer was in 2006. And after ten years, it showed again in the other breast.”

It was almost 20 years ago when Madalozzo was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her fight has not been easy.

“In 2016, I had another cancer, and it was so aggressive, the level 4 with metastasis,” said the Orlando resident.

She is now cancer-free, but the treatment left her some battle scars after going through a double mastectomy - and that’s when she met Danillo Lima, a tattoo artist who changed her life.

“I met him through a local organization that offers support to survivors,” said Madalozzo. “When he finished and I looked in the mirror, it was a miracle! I see me again. I feel beautiful again.”

Based out of Kissimmee, Danillo Lima offers free areola reconstruction tattoos.

“This project started with my first reconstruction almost 20 years ago. When my client at the time looked at herself in the mirror, she was so happy that I knew then I could use my work for my life purpose,” said Lima in Portuguese.

The artist started his work in his native Brazil, but three years ago, he received a special skills visa from the U.S., landing him right here in Central Florida.

“This really changes their lives,” he said. “One of my clients once gave me these prosthetic breasts. Once we were done with her procedure, she told me, ‘I don’t need them anymore, thanks to you.’ That made me so happy and grateful.”

Lima has performed hundreds of procedures in Brazil and Central Florida, and he has no plans to stop. His hope is to develop a bus that will allow him to take the procedure to different parts of the state and county.

“Even though the procedure is always the same, the happiness I see in each of the survivors gives motivation to just keep going,” said the artist.

Danillo Lima works in partnership with different organizations in Florida and Brazil.

To reach out to the artists, access his Instagram page at @DanilloInk.

