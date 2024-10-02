Central Florida first responders recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Central Florida first responders showed their support.

The Firefighter Charity of Central Florida also coordinates a Pink Fire Truck appearance during the month.

The Lake Public Safety Department donated the truck in 2013.

It’s a mobile tribute to those who have battled cancer, specifically breast cancer.

See how cities and counties are spreading awareness:

Orlando Fire Department

The Orlando Fire Department wrapped its Fire Engine 5 truck in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We wrapped Fire Engine 5 Pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is something that impacts all fire departments and Breast Cancer continues to be one of the most common forms of Cancers amongst women. Join us in spreading awareness!!#BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/9yLNzvkxHV — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 1, 2024

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office encourages people not to wait for symptoms before breast cancer screening.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 🌸



We want to remind you to schedule your breast cancer screening. DON'T WAIT for symptoms to appear. Early detection is vital in fighting this disease.#BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/iirr4odWNc — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 1, 2024

Ocoee Police Department

The Ocoee Police Department, City of Ocoee and other community members will wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer.

“We wear pink to support the fighters, admire the thrives and honor those taken too soon,” the department said.

Kissimmee Fire Department

Fire crews with the Kissimmee Fire Department partnered with AdventHealth to emphasize the importance of early screening.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ve partnered with Advent Health to emphasize the importance of early detection. Together, we can make a difference and work toward a future free of breast cancer. 🎗️ #BreastCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/3ArGAS6zSW — Kissimmee Fire (@KissimmeeFire) October 1, 2024

Polk Fire Rescue

Polk County Fire Rescue teams will wear pink t-shirts to raise awareness about breast cancer.

October is #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth and Polk County Fire Rescue is committed to helping raise awareness.



During this month, #PCFR members will don special pink t-shirts in an effort to bring breast cancer awareness to the forefront of the Polk County community. #WearPink pic.twitter.com/ldJFKOGpXZ — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) October 1, 2024

Titusville Fire

