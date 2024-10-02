Local

Central Florida first responders recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Kissimmee Fire Department recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fire crews with the Kissimmee Fire Department partnered with AdventHealth to emphasize the importance of early screening. (Kissimmee Fire Department /Kissimmee Fire Department)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Central Florida first responders showed their support.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Firefighter Charity of Central Florida also coordinates a Pink Fire Truck appearance during the month.

The Lake Public Safety Department donated the truck in 2013. 

It’s a mobile tribute to those who have battled cancer, specifically breast cancer.

Read: Early detection for breast cancer risk gets an upgrade with AI technology

Image 1 of 11

Orlando Fire Department wraps truck in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month The Orlando Fire Department wrapped its Fire Engine 5 truck in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Orlando Fire Department /Orlando Fire Department)

See how cities and counties are spreading awareness:

Orlando Fire Department

The Orlando Fire Department wrapped its Fire Engine 5 truck in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office encourages people not to wait for symptoms before breast cancer screening.

Ocoee Police Department

The Ocoee Police Department, City of Ocoee and other community members will wear pink to bring awareness to breast cancer.

“We wear pink to support the fighters, admire the thrives and honor those taken too soon,” the department said.

Kissimmee Fire Department

Fire crews with the Kissimmee Fire Department partnered with AdventHealth to emphasize the importance of early screening.

Polk Fire Rescue

Polk County Fire Rescue teams will wear pink t-shirts to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Titusville Fire

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read