Early detection for breast cancer risk gets an upgrade with AI technology

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new pilot program at AdventHealth is using artificial intelligence to save lives.

The GRACE Program is now used at AdventHealth Winter Park and Waterford Lakes.

GRACE stands for “Genomics Risk Assessment for Cancer and Early Detection.”

AI combs through the patient’s records and then matches their records with a database containing those who are at high risk for developing cancer.

The system then calculates the risk score for the patient using evidence-based algorithms in the software.

This more accurate diagnosis can also help radiologists.

“This assists the radiologist to determine the correct density because that ultimately flows into the risk assessment model,” said Dr. Wes Armstrong with Advent Heath. “The model themselves also uses AI.”

AdventHealth expects to be able to screen roughly 100,000 women every year once the program is fully rolled out.

It will be in 16 centers in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division next year.

