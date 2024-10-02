‘Detect it early’: Breast cancer claiming fewer lives in U.S., study shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report shows breast cancer is claiming fewer lives in the U.S.

The number of deaths is down 44% since 1989.

The American Cancer Society credits that reduction in part to improved detection with screening mammograms and advancements in treatment.

Read: Early detection for breast cancer risk gets an upgrade with AI technology

The organization urges women to have those discussions with their doctors sooner rather than later.

The American Cancer Society also says breast cancer can affect men.

Read: Central Florida first responders recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and used as a reminder that early detection can save lives.

More information on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group