Man accused of leaving three dogs to die bonds out of Brevard County Jail

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 was there Tuesday as the Cocoa man, accused of leaving three dogs to die in his camper, bonded out of the Brevard County Jail. Just three weeks ago, his girlfriend, Jodi Cowan, was mauled to death by two dogs.

Donnell Elliot Smith bonded out at around 9:15 a.m.

He had nothing to say as he kept his head turned and headed for the road dressed in the same clothing as he was seen in during his arrest on Monday.

The investigation into Smith started on June 11th when a neighbor reported a smell coming from the camper Smith and Cowan shared on Blue Bonnet Drive in Cocoa.

“Animal cruelty investigators go to that residence, from outside they can smell what appears to be a decomp taking place,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. “They can see flies around the camper on that property.”

The sheriff said the dogs had been left with no food, water, or air conditioning.

“This is a tragedy that continues to unfold; it gets worse and worse,” Sheriff Ivey said.

Smith is facing multiple animal cruelty charges.

As for the owner of the dogs responsible for Cowan’s death, Linda Cutler, she has been charged with manslaughter.

Sheriff Ivey told us that Cutler knew her dogs were becoming aggressive and failed to keep the dogs secured.

“Folks, it doesn’t get any sadder than this, when you look at all of the lives that have been lost, lives that have been impacted by the result of this,” Sheriff Ivey said. “Simply comes down to people not taking care of the pets they’re responsible for.”

Cutler is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on no bond for charges related to another case. It is unclear when, or if, Smith will be back in court.

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