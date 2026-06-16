Central Florida braces for another hot and humid day with rising rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is ahead across Central Florida, but rain chances will be on the rise, especially around the Orlando metro area.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will once again climb into the mid-90s, continuing a stretch of very warm weather that has dominated the region for the past several days.

Unfortunately, there are no significant changes in the weather pattern, meaning the heat will stick around through at least the next week.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (WFTV)

When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will continue to hover near 100 degrees each afternoon, making it feel even hotter outdoors.

While Monday’s showers and storms stayed mainly along the coast, Tuesday’s sea breeze pattern is expected to push farther inland.

That will increase rain chances for communities around Orlando and much of the interior of Central Florida.

The biggest concern with any storms that develop will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Severe weather is not expected at this time, but localized flooding could occur in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

The timing of today’s rain will also be a little different. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could begin developing during the late afternoon, with more widespread activity expected through the early evening hours.

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