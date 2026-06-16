Suspect identified in shooting near Kissimmee that left mother, son hospitalized

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead after a shooting that critically injured a woman and seriously wounded her teenage son Monday evening near Kissimmee.

According to investigators, the deceased suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Garshard Shaquille Alexander Strong of Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Sheffield Circle at approximately 5:19 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 38-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman remains in critical condition, while her son is listed in serious condition, according to an update released by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Strong was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting but believe the incident was domestic-related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

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