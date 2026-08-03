Orlando hosts breastfeeding symposium this Wednesday to boost maternal wellness

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is hosting a Breastfeeding Symposium this Wednesday, Aug. 5, to discuss maternal wellness and community support.

The event is scheduled to run from 2 to 4 p.m. in Orlando.

The symposium is being held in celebration of National Breastfeeding Month. It’s a wonderful opportunity for community members to come together and share their thoughts on breastfeeding support and available health resources.

The symposium will feature on-site lactation consultants to assist attendees.

It will also provide information on best practices for maternal wellness, along with various activities and community resources.

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