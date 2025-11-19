Shots fired in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood; police searching for leads

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Milford Place and Enterprise Avenue.

NSBPD responded to the scene after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple shell casings at the intersection, but no persons were found to be shot or injured during the initial investigation.

The case remains active, and authorities are seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Smyrna Beach Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

