Should Red Lobster Seafood Co. file for bankruptcy protection? Experts say yes.

Red Lobster Seafood Co. LLC could attract a buyer more easily if it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the near future, said Justin Luna, an Orlando-based business bankruptcy lawyer specializing in cases like Red Lobster’s, though he doesn’t represent the seafood chain.

In April, Bloomberg reported that the Orlando-based company was on the verge of bankruptcy while CNBC reported the restaurant chain was seeking a buyer. Red Lobster hasn’t confirmed either report.

“Bankruptcy allows you to shed a lot of debt so you can potentially get rid of those leases and continue to operate,” Luna said. “Either that or put the business in a prime position for acquisition.”

