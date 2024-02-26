‘Significant investigation’: Sheriff to announce arrests at news conference Monday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Dennis Lemma will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.
Lemma will announce arrests in a “significant investigation,” the Seminole Count Sheriff’s Office said.
The news conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. in Sanford.
WFTV will have a crew covering Lemma’s announcement.
