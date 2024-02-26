‘Significant investigation’: Sheriff to announce arrests at news conference Monday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Dennis Lemma will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

Lemma will announce arrests in a “significant investigation,” the Seminole Count Sheriff’s Office said.

The news conference is set to take place at 2 p.m. in Sanford.

READ: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave post on March 8

WFTV will have a crew covering Lemma’s announcement.

You can watch it here when it happens and get the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group