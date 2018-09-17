  • Sinkhole opens in DeLand on Stetson University property

    By: Monique Valdes

    DELAND, Fla. - Crews in DeLand are monitoring a sinkhole, that opened up on Stetson University property sometime over the weekend. 

    The hole was discovered Monday morning on the property of Stetson University, near the intersection of Florida and Michigan avenues.    

    Engineers said the hole is about 20-25 feet wide and 10 feet deep. No structures are endangered. 

    University officials said there is no impact on campus. 

    The city is working with an engineers and will monitor the sinkhole over the next 48 hours.

