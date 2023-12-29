Six-month long investigation leads to over $50,000 in drugs confiscated in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in Lake County on Wednesday.

The investigation stemmed from Crimeline tip and complaints from concerned citizens that large amounts of narcotics were being sold from the house.

Early Wednesday morning Lake County SWAT executed the warrant and secured the residence.

Three suspects Robert Donaldson. Joana Silva and Lashonda Gatson were inside the home and were arrest after deputies found drugs.

After a thorough search, officers found large amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and one handgun that was stolen out of Lake County.

The street value of the narcotics seized was well over $50,000, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Offices.

As a result of the investigation, all three residents were arrested.

Donaldson and his fiance Silva both are facing charges of trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams and in fentanyl over four grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell over 20 grams, manufacturing cocaine into a cocaine base, possession of drug paraphernalia, ownership, lease, rental, or possession a residence for trafficking in or manufacturing a controlled substance.

Donaldson has his own separate charges of possession of ammo by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Silva received a tampering with evidence charge as she tried to flush crack cocaine down the toilet during the search warrant.

Gatson was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over four grams and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Donaldson and Silva were not given bond, while Gatson has her bond set at $60,000.

