Slightly warmer and sunny Thursday, cooler at the coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another day of nice fall weather on Thursday.

Our area will be slightly warmer than the first half of the week.

Expect daytime highs in the 80s for most of Central Florida.

Our beach communities will stay cooler with highs in the 70s.

Our area will be comfortably cool again Thursday night, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Our drier and sunny conditions are forecast to stay around through the weekend and most of next week.

