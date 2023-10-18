Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday afternoon in the western North Atlantic Ocean, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

Tammy is the 20th storm to form this year.

Terry said the system’s track indicates that it will move into the far northeast Caribbean Sea by Friday and into Saturday as a tropical storm.

SEE: FDOT crew unearths 1800s shipwreck in St. Augustine

NOAA Hurricane Hunters have scheduled several missions to investigate the new system, beginning Thursday.

“On its current track, it will be close enough for some peripheral impacts for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and possibly Puerto Rico,” Terry said. “The storm is not expected to be a hurricane as it impacts these areas.”

Read: Hotdog! All 6 rescued dachshunds in Brevard County find forever homes

Watch his live updates on the storm on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 52 Tornado damage in Clearwater (Clearwater Police Department)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group