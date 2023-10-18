Hotdog! All 6 rescued dachshunds in Brevard County find forever homes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Six sausage dogs are savoring their second chances in forever homes after being adopted from a Brevard County shelter this week.

The six dogs were among a group of 13 dachshunds rescued by SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center last month after their owner passed away. The seven other dogs were reunited with their legal owners and co-owners.

Shelter officials said they received more than 350 applications for the dogs when they were listed for adoption Sunday morning.

“Thank you again to all of the wonderful homes that we were able to find for these pups and for the hundreds of other amazing people that applied and inquired about them,” officials said. “These sweeties have been through a lot and we’re so grateful to know that they’re all living out their remaining years in comfortable, loving homes.”

For those who were not matched with one of the dachshunds, shelter officials are encouraging you to check out the remaining dogs up for adoption at the center.

“If you were not matched with one of them, we’d still love to help you find a dog that’s a good match for your home,” offcicals said. “We have many dogs still waiting to find their people. Please keep an eye out on our website for weekly updates on dogs that we have available for adoption.”

