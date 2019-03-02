BREAKING NEWS: Small plane crashes into water near Merritt Island Airport, firefighters say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla - A small aircraft crashed into the water near the Merritt Island Airport on Saturday morning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The plane crash into the water around 9 a.m. in the area at 900 Airport Road, firefighters said.
Firefighters said a boat was bringing an occupant to the shore but did not confirm if there were any injuries.
A medical helicopter was also called in to assist with the patient, firefighters said.
**AIRCRAFT INCIDENT** 900 Airport Rd. Merritt Isl. Airport. Small aircraft into water. Boat bringing occupant to shore. No other info. BCFR Station 43 units on scene, more inbound. #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #MerrittIsland #Breaking— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 2, 2019
