BREAKING NEWS: Small plane crashes into water near Merritt Island Airport, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla - A small aircraft crashed into the water near the Merritt Island Airport on Saturday morning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The plane crash into the water around 9 a.m. in the area at 900 Airport Road, firefighters said.

    Firefighters said a boat was bringing an occupant to the shore but did not confirm if there were any injuries.

    A medical helicopter was also called in to assist with the patient, firefighters said.

