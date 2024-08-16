Local

Small plane lands in canal at Orlando Executive Airport

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Cessna landed in canal at Orlando Executive Airport on Friday afternoon, airport officials said.

They said an incident involving a Cessna 172 happened at about 3 p.m. at the airport.

“The aircraft, which belongs to a local flight school, experienced difficulty in landing and ended off the runway,” an airport spokeswoman said. “The aircraft landed in a canal on airport property.”

The two people aboard the plane were uninjured.

Officials said a team will assess the area for any potential environmental impacts.

