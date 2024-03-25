Smoke alarms wake residents during Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The American Red Cross is helping some Winter Park-area residents after fire tore through their home.

Seminole County Fire Department shared photos of the Saturday night blaze.

Flames shot from the roof of the home in the 2600 hundred block of Cayman Way.

Officials said the people inside were able to escape safely.

Residents told firefighters that they were sleeping at the time, but working smoke alarms woke them up.

