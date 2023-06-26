“Smoke on the Water and Fire in the Sky” kicks off Independence Day celebrations at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The skies will light up with color and sound on Sunday at the annual fireworks celebration at Cape Canaveral.

The hallmark event on the Space Coast is the beginning of three events sponsored by the Cove Merchants Association at Port Canaveral and the Canaveral Port Authority.

The fireworks will launch after dark at 9:00 p.m., with the holiday celebration beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Other Independence Day fireworks events on the Space Coast be at Cocoa Beach on July 3rd, followed by another fireworks display at Cocoa Village on July 4th.

Public access for viewing the July 2nd fireworks at Port Canaveral will be available at the Cove District and the Port’s Exploration Tower Lawn.

A special event parking and traffic flow plan was jointly developed by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Canaveral Fire Rescue, and Canaveral Port Authority Public Safety to promote safety.

For more information, click:

