Snap unveils $2,195 augmented reality glasses for preorder

ORLANDO, Fla. — Snap is opening preorders for its new augmented reality glasses, called SPECS.

The company unveiled SPECS on Tuesday, describing them as a wearable computer built into see-through augmented reality glasses.

SPECS are available for preorder at SPECS.com for $2,195 with a $200 refundable deposit, according to Snap.

Snap opens preorders for $2,195 augmented reality glasses

The company said the glasses are expected to ship this fall in the United States, United Kingdom and France.

“SPECS are the beginning of a new era in computing,” Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel said in a news release. “For decades, computers have asked us to look down, sit still, or step out of the moment. SPECS bring computing into the world around us where we live, work, learn, create, and connect.”

Snap said the glasses are standalone and do not require a separate puck or tether.

The glasses are designed for augmented reality experiences such as navigation, spatial measurements, artificial intelligence assistance, private displays, learning, games and shared interactive experiences.

Snap said the glasses are available in two sizes, weighing 132 grams and 136 grams.

The company said SPECS have a 51-degree field of view, 16 million colors and 7-millisecond motion-to-photon latency.

Snap said the glasses offer up to four hours of mixed-use battery life. The included charging case provides up to 20 total hours of mixed use, according to the company.

The company also announced new tools for developers building experiences for SPECS, including updates to Lens Studio, a native development kit and new tools for spatial software.

Snap said privacy features include prompts before accessing sensitive information, an LED light that glows when recording, on-device data processing and controls over what is stored, synced, shared or deleted.

The company also launched a campaign featuring Jimmy Butler, Imogen Heap, Hoyeon, Jack Harlow and Kaia Gerber.

For more information, visit Snap’s SPECS website.

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