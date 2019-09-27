  • Sneak peek: New gondola system takes flight at Disney World Orlando

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - It won't take you to Never Never land, but it will help get to the most magical place on Earth.

    Starting this weekend, guests at Disney World Orlando Resorts can "fly" to their next destination using the them park's newest transportation system called Disney Skyliner.

    Related Headlines

    The gondola system officially opens Sunday, but Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a sneak peek onboard Friday.

    READ: Disney gives a preview of the Skyliner transportation system debuting this fall

    The Skyliner connects Epcot and Hollywood Studios with four Walt Disney World Orlando resorts.

    Disney officials call the free system "the most magical flight on Earth." The gondola lift system is made up of about 300 gondolas, and each one can hold up to 10 guests.

    Disney Skyliner will soar above waterways and wooded areas alike on its way to theme parks and Disney resort hotels while guests are treated to never-before-seen views.

    "It provides another opportunity as an experience for our guests. The gondolas are a welcomed addition to the transportation family," Trevor Ocock, with Walt Disney World Resorts, said.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories