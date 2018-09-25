0 Some business owners say they won't sell their property for Pulse memorial, museum

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least two people who own businesses near the shuttered Pulse nightclub said they will not sell their property for a proposed permanent memorial, museum and parking lot.

Channel 9 reported Friday that the onePULSE Foundation will receive $10 million in tourism taxes for the project, which could span three city blocks at West Kaley Street and South Orange Avenue.

"Imagine if merely 1 percent of those visitors in the Orlando region came to Pulse," club owner Barbara Poma said Friday during a Tourist Development Council meeting. "That would mean 720,000 visitors a year -- an average of 1,900 a day."

The organization said it seeks to purchase nine neighboring properties for the project, but not everyone is on board.

The owner of Pro Tint Orlando, a window tinting and detailing business, said no one has approached him about buying his property and he has no intention of selling it.

Representatives for a same-day surgery center that also owns an adjacent field said they do not plan to sell their property.

The foundation said it also seeks to purchase Orlando Fire Station 5 for the project.

The city of Orlando said it has engaged in preliminary discussions with the organization about acquiring the property, but it said the discussions have been exploratory in nature and that it would be premature to make a final decision about a possible sale.

Some business owners told Chanel 9 they are still trying to recover from losses in the days after the massacre. And some area residents said they fear the project could turn hallowed ground into a tourist attraction.

FUTURE OF @pulseorlando: This map shows 9 properties @onePULSEorg wants to buy to build a museum & memorial. But some business owners told me they refuse to sell! Why ... plus what the @citybeautiful is saying about the sale of fire station #5 for the project on @WFTV at 6:15pm. pic.twitter.com/A3CEfgqv5S — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) September 24, 2018

