Some homeowners insurance companies are reducing rates in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials have released new details about Florida’s troubled homeowners insurance marketplace.

The state’s Office of Insurance Regulation reports that 19 insurance companies are seeking a rate decrease or no increase this year.

However, experts say this does not mean you may pay less because inflation can add 3% to 8% percent to your premium.

“The inflation factor was instituted years ago in order to keep pace with the cost of reconstruction. So, as buildings are more expensive to rebuild, the carrier put that in so they could keep pace with what’s going on,” said Robert Norberg, president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Palm Beach County

Officials said it is possible more insurance companies could be added to the list.

