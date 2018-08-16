Sources: Disney, unions that represent 38K workers could soon strike deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. - After more than a year of wage negotiations, Disney might soon strike a deal with the unions that represent 38,000 of its workers.
Sources told Channel 9's Ken Tyndall that both sides have made progress.
The unions have asked Disney for minimum pay to increase from $10 per hour to $15 per hour, a demand Disney has agreed to meet by 2021 through incremental wage increases.
Among the sticking points along the way is how overtime pay is structured and $1,000 bonuses, which is still part of the offer, sources said.
Disney hasn't responded to Channel 9's request for comment on the issue.
A union official declined to comment Wednesday evening, citing the ongoing discussions.
Sources told Channel 9 that both sides have set aside the rest of the week and next week to continue talks if necessary.
