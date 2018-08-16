  • Sources: Disney, unions that represent 38K workers could soon strike deal

    By: Jason Kelly , Ken Tyndall

    Updated:

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - After more than a year of wage negotiations, Disney might soon strike a deal with the unions that represent 38,000 of its workers.

    Sources told Channel 9's Ken Tyndall that both sides have made progress.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Deadly industrial accident near Walt Disney World employee area

    The unions have asked Disney for minimum pay to increase from $10 per hour to $15 per hour, a demand Disney has agreed to meet by 2021 through incremental wage increases.

    Among the sticking points along the way is how overtime pay is structured and $1,000 bonuses, which is still part of the offer, sources said.

    Disney hasn't responded to Channel 9's request for comment on the issue.

    Read: Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job

    A union official declined to comment Wednesday evening, citing the ongoing discussions.

    Sources told Channel 9 that both sides have set aside the rest of the week and next week to continue talks if necessary.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories