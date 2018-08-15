ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after an industrial accident at a Walt Disney World employee area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to deputies, two employees were emptying oil and grease byproduct from a semi-truck into a vat at a Reedy Creek energy facility off of Western Way near Cast Connection and Property Control. The area is not far from Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Deputies said one of the employees, a 61-year-old man, was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat.
The other man tried to pull the victim from the vat but was not able to help, deputies said.
According to deputies, fumes from the byproduct overwhelmed the victim and he slipped further into the vat.
Reedy Creek Fire assisted with the recovery of the man.
Deputies have not released any names.
Location of the deadly industrial accident:
