South Florida flight to Boston diverted to Orlando after in-flight disturbance

ORLANDO, Fla. — JetBlue said a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Boston had to be diverted to Orlando.

The airline said there was a disturbance Thursday night between two passengers on board, and pilots landed early out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement took them off the plane, and after a delay, the flight continued to Boston.

Channel 9′s sister station in Boston obtained video from inside the plane.

Right now, they are talking to passengers about exactly what happened.

