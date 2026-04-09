Orange County jury finds man guilty of 2002 murder, could face death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury convicted a man of First-Degree murder on Wednesday in the death of a College Park woman.

Demorris Hunter, 59, was convicted after a seven-hour deliberation. That conviction now makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Teresa Green’s body was found in the trunk of a car left abandoned in a Sanford parking lot in May 2002. After combing her apartment for clues and interviewing neighbors, police believed Hunter was her killer. By then, he had already left Central Florida.

Hunter was arrested two years later in Texas and extradited to California, where investigators believed he killed another woman prior to killing Green. He was convicted of that murder, but was extradited to Florida after a Grand Jury indicted him for Green’s murder.

Before Wednesday’s conviction, Hunter had already spent 11 years in the Orange County Jail.

The penalty phase of this case begins Monday, April 13. on

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