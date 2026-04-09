Investigation continues after shooting near UCF campus leaves 2 hurt

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after two men were shot near UCF.

The shooting happened early Wednesday on Aristotle Avenue near North Alafaya Trail.

Shooting investigation in east Orange County Deputies said two men were shot early Wednesday on Aristotle Avenue near UCF (WFTV staff)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the injured men, in their 30s and 40s, were recovering at a hospital.

WFTV watched as investigators were on the scene for hours bagging potential evidence.

They also hauled away a gray SUV.

Shooting investigation in east Orange County Deputies said two men were shot early Wednesday on Aristotle Avenue near UCF (WFTV staff)

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, less than a quarter mile away from UCF’s main campus.

UCF police said they were notified and responded alongside Orange County deputies.

Shooting investigation in east Orange County Deputies said two men were shot early Wednesday on Aristotle Avenue near UCF (WFTV staff)

But because officials said the shooting was isolated and happened off campus, no emergency alerts were issued to students or staff.

At last report, sheriff’s investigators had not released information about a possible suspect or a motive in the case.

Shooting investigation in east Orange County Deputies said two men were shot early Wednesday on Aristotle Avenue near UCF (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group