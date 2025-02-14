SpaceX crews prepare for overnight rocket launch from Florida

KANNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Anyone up late for Valentine’s Day night could catch a rocket going off.

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket early Saturday morning.

The launch is planned for 1:14 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: Texas county approves holding election to make SpaceX’s Starbase its own city

The launch will be in support for SpaceX’s Starlink satellites system.

SpaceX said this will be the 26th flight for the first-stage rocket booster supporting this launch.

Read: Elon Musk met with Modi during the Indian prime minister’s US visit. What does he want from India?

The booster has previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, O3B mPOWER, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Marah Putih 2, Galileo L13, Koreasat-6A, and 14 Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

If the launch is delayed, a backup launch opportunity will open at 12:41 a.m. on Sunday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group