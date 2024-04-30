SpaceX Dragon splashes down off Florida’s coast after departing ISS

TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the west coast of Florida early Tuesday.

The spacecraft is designed to carry humans or cargo into space.

During this uncrewed mission, it was filled with scientific experiments, research, and hardware.

On March 21, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon and sent it on a resupply mission from Florida’s Space Coast to the International Space Station.

Dragon undocked from the ISS on Sunday.

The spacecraft uses multiple parachutes that help stabilize Dragon after its reentry into Earth’s atmosphere and then slow it down prior to landing.

Tuesday’s splashdown happened at 1:38 a.m.

Once Dragon has been retrieved by SpaceX’s recovery team, the critical science aboard the spacecraft will be transported via helicopter to @NASAKennedy and provided to researchers — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 30, 2024

A SpaceX recovery team will retrieve Dragon and transport it to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center by helicopter.

