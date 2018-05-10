SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 reusable rocket set to launch Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, carrying a Bangabandhu Satellite-1 geostationary communication satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, is scheduled to launch Thursday.
The Block 5, which was designed to be reusable, is set to lift off at 4:12 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Space Center.
Related Headlines
One of the improvements include, a reusable heat shield that protects engines and titanium.
SpaceX said it can reuse each Falcon 9 booster up to 100 times, and can turn around a booster for reuse in 48 hours.
The Block 5 is scheduled to land on the drone ship rather than one of the landing pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Raw: NASA launches rocket in Virginia carrying parachute test
The communications satellite will provide broadcasting and other communications services across Bangladesh.
There is an 80 percent probability of acceptable weather.
WFTV.com will livestream the launch.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}