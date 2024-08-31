SpaceX Falcon 9 cleared to resume flights

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vehicle can launch again.

According to the FAA, the Falcon 9 can return to flight operations while the investigation continues.

The FAA had grounded SpaceX after a Starlink satellite launch booster caused an explosion during the Group 8-6 mission.

Just about eight minutes and 20 seconds into the successful launch of 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage booster used for the mission appeared to burst into flames and tip over after touching down on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

SpaceX requested to return to flight on Thursday.

The FAA then approved the request on Friday.

FAA said this clearance is given that “all other license requirements are met.”

