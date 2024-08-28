FAA grounds SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket after booster explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it grounded SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket after a booster that had landed on a droneship tipped over and exploded.

The FAA said that it has launched an investigation into the incident and that the rocket will be grounded until its investigation is complete.

The agency said that it must approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Eight minutes later, the first-stage booster tipped over after touchdown on its targeted droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. See video of the incident below:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch: Rocket booster tips over, appears to explode while landing off Florida's coast

As a result, SpaceX also scrubbed a launch from California that was also scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The FAA provided Channel 9 with the statement:

“The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 8-6 mission that launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 28. The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation.

Background An investigation is designed to further enhance public safety, determine the root cause of the event, and identify corrective actions to avoid it from happening again. The FAA will be involved in every step of the investigation process and must approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions. A return to flight of the Falcon 9 booster rocket is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the anomaly does not affect public safety. In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements.”

