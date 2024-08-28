Local

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral at 3:48 a.m.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch The rocket launch is scheduled for early Wednesday from Florida's Space Coast. (SpaceX)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite its delay of the Polaris Dawn mission early Wednesday, SpaceX will still be conducting a rocket launch on our Space Coast this morning.

SpaceX will send a different Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit.

It will have 21 Starlink satellites in tow.

Their deployment will help expand the company’s global internet access.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday.


