WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral at 3:48 a.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Despite its delay of the Polaris Dawn mission early Wednesday, SpaceX will still be conducting a rocket launch on our Space Coast this morning.

SpaceX will send a different Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit.

READ: SpaceX stands down from launch for Polaris Dawn mission

It will have 21 Starlink satellites in tow.

Their deployment will help expand the company’s global internet access.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Propellant load has started for tonight's @Starlink launch from pad 40 in Florida. Range and weather are currently go — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group