BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are staying busy at Florida’s Space Coast.

After a successful rocket launch Thursday to send supplies to the International Space Station, SpaceX is planning another rocket launch for Sunday.

SpaceX is aiming to launch a pair of broadband satellites for a foreign internet company.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:08 p.m.

SpaceX said this launch will be the ninth flight of the rocket’s first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and five Starlink missions.

Following the launch, SpaceX is planning to land the first stage of the rocket on its A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

