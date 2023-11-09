Today: SpaceX launch will send supplies, 8th-grade science project to ISS aboard Dragon spacecraft

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch another rocket from our Space Coast on Thursday.

The mission aims to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket will be used to launch SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft.

The Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-29) mission will haul 6500 pounds of equipment, science experiments, and more to the ISS.

READ: Breeze Airways announces 5 new routes from Orlando

That includes an impressive project by students at Pinecrest Academy Space Coast in Melbourne.

The 8th graders were selected out of thousands of entries.

Their work looks into whether the blood of horseshoe crabs can be used to detect bacterial contamination in microgravity.

Space Coast students to send experiment to ISS Space Coast students to send experiment to ISS (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

SpaceX said CRS-29 is the second flight for its Dragon spacecraft.

After an approximate 32-hour flight, officials said Dragon will autonomously dock with the ISS on Saturday morning.

READ: Brightline offers riders special ‘Black Friday’ sale on high-speed rail service

Tonight’s launch is scheduled for 8:28 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

When liftoff happens, you can watch it here on WFTV.com and on Channel 9.

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral (SpaceX)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group