Brightline offers riders special ‘Black Friday’ sale on high-speed rail service

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been considering traveling to South Florida on Brightline’s high-speed trains, you may want to buy a ticket soon.

The company just announced it’s starting a Black Friday sale early.

Brightline says it will sell adult one-way tickets for travel through Feb. 29, for as low as $59.

Watch: Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

For kids, those tickets start at $29, with the purchase of an adult ticket.

To get this deal, you must book by Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, officials said.

Watch: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

More information on Brightline tickets can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group