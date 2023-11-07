Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of Tampa got a chance to tour the new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport this week.

The visit was part of a statewide initiative to show off the train’s capabilities.

Tampa’s mayor and other elected officials started their trip from Miami and then toured the West Palm Beach station.

Watch: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

Brightline said that station will be similar to what a future station would be like in Tampa.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

Right now, it is uncertain when a Brightline station in Tampa will be constructed.

Read: How Brightline train’s Orlando ridership fared in its 1st four weeks

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group