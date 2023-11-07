Tampa mayor gets tour of Brightline’s station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of Tampa got a chance to tour the new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport this week.
The visit was part of a statewide initiative to show off the train’s capabilities.
Tampa’s mayor and other elected officials started their trip from Miami and then toured the West Palm Beach station.
Brightline said that station will be similar to what a future station would be like in Tampa.
Right now, it is uncertain when a Brightline station in Tampa will be constructed.
