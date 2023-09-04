SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts return safely to Earth after splashdown off Florida’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A team of astronauts returned safely to Earth early Monday.
NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-6 spent around six months at the International Space Station, after launching from Florida’s Space Coast in March.
Crew-6 splashed down in a Crew Dragon spacecraft around 12:17 a.m. off the coast of Jacksonville.
They exited their capsule less than an hour later after crews retrieved them from the Atlantic Ocean.
Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Steve, @Astro_Woody, Andrey, and @Astro_Alneyadi! pic.twitter.com/ph27m0wP30— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2023
NASA officials said their contributions to the ISS will help NASA with future planned missions to the moon and beyond.
Crew-6′s return comes just a little over a week after Crew-7 docked with the ISS.
Crew-7 is planning to return sometime in the first quarter of next year.
