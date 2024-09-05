SpaceX pushes back launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, still aiming for Thursday liftoff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from our Space Coast this morning.
SpaceX said it plans to send the rocket into low-Earth orbit with 20 Starlink satellites in tow.
The company aimed to launch on Wednesday, but unfavorable weather caused a scrub.
Due to unfavorable booster recovery weather conditions in the Atlantic, the team is resetting Falcon 9’s launch of @Starlink for tomorrow, September 5— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2024
SpaceX rescheduled liftoff for 8:35 a.m. today, but officials now say they will attempt to launch at 11:33 a.m.
The launch will happen at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
