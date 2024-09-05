Stalled front increases rain, storm chances Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stalled front will increase rain and storm chances on Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have rain and storm chances around 70%.

Our average high will be around 91 degrees before the afternoon storms help to cool things down.

Central Florida will be stuck in this summer storm pattern through the foreseeable future.

Our rain and storm chances will stay around 60% through the weekend.

