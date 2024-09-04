Kobé Japanese Steakhouse-tied group plans 9-story Mills 50 redevelopment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A former Dollar Tree location on Colonial Drive in Orlando’s Mills 50 district is being eyed for a mixed-use village that could include more than 300 dwelling units.

Developers are proposing a nine-story building with 301 apartments, 17 townhomes and 19 live/work units, plus a parking garage, on the lots that encompass 1840, 1904 and 1920 E. Colonial Drive, according to a request filed with the city of Orlando. The request seeks a density bonus of 150 units per acre for the 2.2-acre property.

The property is owned by an entity tied to Kobé Realty, the real estate arm of the Kobé Japanese Steakhouse restaurant chain. The applicant on the project is listed as Renese Johnson of Nvision Development Management Services.

