Recently elected councilmen accused of DUI crash, deputies say

PORT ORNAGE, Fla. — A newly elected Port Orange councilman, Lance Green, was accused of driving under the influence.

The Port Orange Police Department said Green tried to hide he was driving drunk before they arrested him.

Officers said Green rear-ended a pickup truck at a red light on Friday night.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car.

A report said the truck driver told officers that Green switched seats with his wife while they were on their way.

The arrest report said Green initially refused officers orders to get out of his car.

Police said Green failed his field sobriety test and refused a breath test.

Green was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with damage to persons or property, and obstructing officers without violence.

Channel 9 has reached out for a comment.

