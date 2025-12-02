SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Tuesday.

The launch is looking to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The rocket is set to take off at 3:15 p.m.

This mission marks the 25th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported numerous missions, including Crew-5 and 17 Starlink launches.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt a landing on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas,’ stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX is also planning another Starlink launch from Florida on Sunday.

